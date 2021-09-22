Fla. Chief Justice Creates Access To Justice Workgroup

By Matt Perez (September 22, 2021, 1:47 PM EDT) -- Florida Chief Justice Charles T. Canady has issued two administrative orders, one dissolving the Florida Commission on Access to Civil Justice and another establishing a standing Workgroup on Access to Justice to handle specific projects regarding self-represented litigants and access to justice within the state courts system. Justice Jorge Labarga will serve as the chair of the workgroup. In 2014, Justice Labarga established the Florida Commission on Access to Civil Justice while serving as chief justice, and subsequently served as its chair during its run. "Given the commission's broad foundational work, the court finds that it is now appropriate to transition...

