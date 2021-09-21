Linklaters Advises Keysight On £250M Pensions Deal

By Martin Croucher (September 21, 2021, 12:54 PM BST) -- An employee benefits plan for U.K. staff at electronic equipment manufacturer Keysight Technologies has insured £250 million ($342 million) of scheme liabilities with Just Group, the company said Tuesday. The buy-in transaction will mean that the U.K. retirement savings plan for Keysight, which is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA, will be guarded against the risk that members live longer than expected. The insurance covers liabilities for 750 members of the scheme. The deal follows a record-breaking year for pensions transactions, with £54 billion of scheme liabilities covered by insurers last year. Professional consultancy and broking giant Aon PLC said last week...

