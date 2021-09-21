FCA Spots Gaps In Professional Bodies' AML Supervision

By Najiyya Budaly (September 21, 2021, 12:34 PM BST) -- Professional bodies have gaps in the frameworks they are using to assess money laundering risks in the accounting and legal sectors, the financial watchdog has found. The City watchdog has said that professional bodies overseeing accountants and lawyers have not implemented robust systems to assess and monitor money laundering. (iStock) The Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday in a review of the Office for Professional Body Anti-Money Laundering Supervision — known as OPBAS — which sits within the City watchdog, that professional bodies overseeing accountants and lawyers have not implemented robust systems to assess and monitor money laundering. The OPBAS, which...

