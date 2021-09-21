Eversheds Sutherland Guides Aston Lark In Pair Of Deals

By Silvia Martelli (September 21, 2021, 4:26 PM BST) -- Goldman Sachs-owned broker Aston Lark has continued its acquisition spree, announcing deals advised by Eversheds Sutherland to purchase two more independent companies in the personal insurance market. Aston Lark said on Monday that it has bought The Health Insurance Co., a medical coverage specialist, as it looks to further strengthen its presence in the sector. Aston Lark did not say how much it paid for the broker. The broker said that the acquisition is another step in the expansion of its employee benefits and health care insurance business. Aston Lark added that it planned to pursue more deals. "We're growing strongly...

