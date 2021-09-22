Gov't Admits It Underpaid £1B In State Pension To Britons

By Martin Croucher (September 22, 2021, 12:02 AM BST) -- The U.K. government said Wednesday that it will compensate thousands of women after an investigation revealed a shortfall of £1 billion ($1.4 billion) in state pension payments stemming from a string of administration failings. A report by the National Audit Office, the U.K. state body responsible for assessing public spending, found that 134,000 people — the majority of whom were likely women — were each owed an average of £8,900 in missed pension payments. The historic shortfall primarily affects Britons who should have received increases in state pension, either as a result of their age or the death of a spouse,...

