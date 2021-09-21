Pharma Co. Fails To Convice Judge To Jail Ex-Employees

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 21, 2021, 3:16 PM BST) -- A London judge on Tuesday threw out a pharmaceutical company's bid to have two of its former employees jailed for allegedly breaching an asset freezing order, saying any violation was too minor to warrant imprisonment. High Court Judge Richard Snowden dismissed an appeal from Manchester-based Pharmagona Ltd. against a ruling that the company could not request that two of its former employees be imprisoned for contempt of court. Judge Snowden said that ex-employees Sayed Taheri and Bahereh Mohammadi, who are the subject of a £454,112 ($621,141) judgment over fake invoices they allegedly issued in a bid to siphon off the company's...

