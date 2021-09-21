Squire Patton Announces New Global Head, DEI Office

By Rachel Rippetoe (September 21, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs announced Tuesday it has promoted a new global managing partner to head up the firm's US LLP, which includes 34 of its 45 international offices. Michele L. Connell, who previously served as the managing partner of the firm's headquarters office in Cleveland, will replace the firm's previous global managing partner, Fred Nance, who has been in the role since 2016. Nance will stay in the firm's executive leadership group and lead a new office of diversity, equity and inclusion. "I would like to congratulate Michele on this appointment," Nance said in a statement. "Having worked closely with her...

