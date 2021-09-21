APA's $7.2B AusNet Bid Sets Up Showdown With Brookfield

By Benjamin Horney (September 21, 2021, 11:07 AM EDT) -- Australian energy infrastructure asset operator APA Group on Tuesday offered to buy AusNet Services for almost AU$10 billion ($7.2 billion), in an effort to trump Brookfield Asset Management's AU$9.58 billion bid for the Aussie energy company. APA's nonbinding indicative proposal for AusNet Services Ltd. is valued at AU$2.60 per share, and the consideration would come via a combination of cash and securities, according to a statement. That offer price is up from Brookfield's latest bid, which was lobbed on Monday and is worth AU$2.50 per share, or about AU$9.58 billion in total. The proposal from APA actually represents the second nonbinding...

