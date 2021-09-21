Fed. Circ. Lets Attys Argue Remotely Due To COVID Fears

By Britain Eakin (September 21, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday granted motions by attorneys in California and Arizona to appear remotely for October hearings in light of concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The court issued two orders saying Los Angeles-based Perry Goldberg of Progress LLP and Phoenix-based Maria Crimi Speth of Jaburg Wilk PC can present their arguments by videoconference. Tuesday's orders are the latest in a string of such orders permitting attorneys to appear remotely, consistent with the Federal Circuit's revised protocols after switching back to in-person arguments last month. In his motion to appear remotely, Goldberg said traveling to Washington, D.C., for an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS