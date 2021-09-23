Ex-MoFo Investment Management Chair Joins Stradley Ronon

By Adrian Cruz (September 23, 2021, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young added Morrison & Foerster LLP's former investment management chair as a Washington, D.C.-based partner and the new chair of its fintech practice, the firm announced. Susan Gault-Brown joined Stradley Ronon last week after spending the past three years with Morrison & Foerster, where she also co-chaired its blockchain and smart contracts group. Gault-Brown told Law360 on Thursday that she chose to join the firm because of the strength of its investment management practice, which currently features nearly a third of the firm's attorneys with a head count of 65. "I was really attracted by the depth...

