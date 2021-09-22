NY Entertainment Dealmaker Launches Boutique Firm

By Emily Lever (September 22, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A former partner from entertainment law firm Franklin Weinrib Rudell and Vassallo PC has struck out on his own, announcing Tuesday the formation of Levy Law PLLC. Jake Levy, who spent a decade at Franklin Weinrib, plans for his New York-based firm to specialize in entertainment transactions across a range of media. "It was just time," he told Law360 Pulse of his decision to launch a new firm. "I've always had a very entrepreneurial law practice, helping people launch businesses, so it was really a logical step to start a firm. I have an incredible group of clients that I brought...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS