Supreme Court To Debut Mixed Argument Format This Term

By Jimmy Hoover (September 21, 2021, 12:33 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court is returning to open court Oct. 4 for the first in-person arguments since the start of the pandemic, but it's not going back to the old ways of "free-for-all" questioning. Instead, it will incorporate part of its remote hearing format to give the justices time to ask questions in order of seniority at the end of an attorney's argument, the court said Tuesday. The U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday it will return to open court in October, holding the first in-person arguments since the pandemic began. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) The court included the change in this...

