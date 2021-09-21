Mining Co. Says Wastewater Case 'Defies Physics'

By Ryan Harroff (September 21, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Idaho lead, zinc and silver mine operator Bunker Hill Mining Corp. has ripped a suit alleging it flooded a neighboring silver mine with acid drainage, telling an Idaho federal judge that the purported flood happened approximately 25 years before it ran the mine, which is also downhill from the mine it's accused of flooding. Bunker Hill argued in a Monday memorandum that Crescent Mine LLC's accusations that it mismanaged its wastewater system and flooded the lower levels of Crescent's silver mine in Coeur d'Alene Basin on the Idaho border near Spokane, Washington, fail in part because the alleged flooding occurred in...

