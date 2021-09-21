Former Public Defender Confirmed To NM District Court

By Khorri Atkinson (September 21, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate voted along largely partisan lines Tuesday to confirm President Joe Biden's selection of a civil rights and criminal defense attorney for a long-vacant lifetime judgeship at the District of New Mexico. Margaret Strickland, who formerly worked at the New Mexico Law Offices of the Public Defender, won confirmation by a vote of 52-45 that saw Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joining all Democrats present in support. Margaret Irene Strickland appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the hearing for her nomination to be a district judge for the...

