Wiggin And Dana Elect Managing Partner, New Exec Members

By Sameer Rao (September 21, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Connecticut-based corporate litigator and legal community leader Timothy A. Diemand has been elevated to managing partner at Wiggin and Dana LLP, one of several executive committee changes the firm announced Tuesday. The firm said that Diemand, who has served on the committee for eight years, has taken the law firm's reins from Paul A. Hughes, whose six-year term on the committee expired along with that of partner Daniel A. Daniels, Those spots are now filled by recently elected members Carolyn A. Reers and Evan S. Kipperman. The New Haven, Connecticut-based Hughes, who was the firm's managing partner for six years and...

