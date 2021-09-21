Vaping Industry Rips Into FDA After Nearly 1M Products Pulled

By Emily Field (September 21, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's announcement that hundreds of thousands of flavored e-cigarettes must be taken off the market, while delaying a decision on industry leader Juul's products, has frustrated industry and public health advocates who see a lack of transparency over what specifically disqualifies a vaping product. Under a deadline ordered by a federal judge, the agency had a year to review premarket applications for all e-cigarettes, one of the fastest-growing sectors of the tobacco market in the last 10 years. But few expected the FDA would make a decision about Juul by Sept. 9, experts say, as the...

