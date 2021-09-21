VirnetX Wants Next USPTO Chief To Eye Apple PTAB Rulings

By Ryan Davis (September 21, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- VirnetX Inc. on Monday requested a rehearing by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director of inter partes review decisions invalidating network security patents involved in its $576 million verdict against Apple, but said the review must wait until the office has a permanent leader. The U.S. Supreme Court's U.S. v. Arthrex ruling in June gave the director of the USPTO the authority to review Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions to fix a constitutional flaw in the board, but VirnetX said in its review request that no one at the agency currently wields that power. Commissioner for Patents Drew Hirshfeld...

