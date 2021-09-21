Simpson Thacher Eases In-Office Targets Ahead Of Reopening

By Sarah Martinson (September 21, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP on Tuesday reportedly told attorneys it is moving ahead with fully reopening its U.S. offices in October, but rolling back its expectation that they come into the office at least three days a week. The New York City-based international firm told employees that in light of remaining "anxiety and uncertainty" around the delta variant of COVID-19, it will be more flexible about the numbers of days that it expects attorneys to be in the office, according to a memo obtained and published by Above the Law on Tuesday. The firm is hoping that attorneys will come into...

