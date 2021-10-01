What Mainstreaming Of Litigation Finance Means For Industry

By William Weisman (October 1, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Commercial litigation finance has gone mainstream. We need only look at two prime indicators to reach that conclusion: the rush of new capital into the space, and the number of new funders. According to the International Legal Finance Association, assets under management in litigation finance doubled from 2017 to 2020, reaching $10 billion last year.[1] An analysis conducted by Bloomberg Law, meanwhile, found that despite the pandemic, funds dedicated to litigation finance raised more than $1 billion in 2020 alone. In fact, they had already eclipsed that figure by mid-August.[2] And at least five different litigation financiers raised funds in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS