OCC's Chief Warns Of 'Fool's Gold Rush' In Crypto

By Jon Hill (September 21, 2021, 9:34 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's acting chief on Tuesday sounded an alarm about a "fool's gold rush" in the digital assets space, comparing the recent boom in cryptocurrencies to the proliferation of exotic financial instruments before the 2008 financial crisis. In a speech to the Blockchain Association, the acting comptroller, Michael Hsu, said he sees cryptocurrency and decentralized finance, or DeFi, on a path similar to credit default swaps in the early 2000s, warning that financial innovation without purpose "risks creating a mountain of fool's gold." "I have seen one fool's gold rush from up close in the...

