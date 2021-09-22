Ky. AG Wants End To Price-Gouging Probe Challenge

By J. Edward Moreno (September 22, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Kentucky's attorney general Daniel Cameron told a federal judge Tuesday to end a challenge of price-gouging investigations into Amazon sellers after a Sixth Circuit panel nixed a preliminary injunction order. Cameron said that vacating OMG's preliminary injunction in April, the Sixth Circuit has already weighed in on one of the Guild's main arguments that the investigation was "extraterritorial" because it could unconstitutionally interfere with a retailer's right to set prices across state lines. In its opinion removing the injunction initially granted by a district court, the Sixth Circuit panel said the prospect of one state impacting national online sales isn't an "inevitable"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS