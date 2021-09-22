Regulated Cos. Say AML Fight Should Extend To Public Sector

By Najiyya Budaly (September 22, 2021, 4:32 PM BST) -- Private companies in the banking and legal sectors told the government that they should not be solely responsible for funding the fight against money laundering, in response to government plans to generate £100 million ($136 million) annually to combat economic crime. Banks, law firms and other companies that have to comply with the U.K.'s Money Laundering Regulations said in responses to a government consultation published Tuesday that the public sector should contribute to tackling fraud and other financial crime. Regulated companies in the private sector, which also include estate agents and art dealers, said that fighting economic crime should be partly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS