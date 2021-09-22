Gov't Opens COVID Reinsurance Scheme For Live Events

By Silvia Martelli (September 22, 2021, 3:20 PM BST) -- The government launched an £800 million ($1.1 billion) insurance scheme on Wednesday that will support live events across the country, which are at risk of being called off due to difficulties organizers have had getting COVID-19 cancellation insurance. The Live Events Reinsurance Scheme, announced on Aug. 4, offers coverage if an event has to be canceled, postponed or relocated due to new government restrictions in response to the ongoing pandemic. It will run until the end of September 2022. The program comes after months of pressure from industry groups for financial support for the live events sector, which brings over £70 billion...

