Gerrard Lied At Trial About ENRC Whistleblower, Atty Says

By Christopher Crosby (September 22, 2021, 2:51 PM BST) -- Dechert LLP's former head of white-collar crime was caught lying at trial trying to cover up his efforts to expand a probe into his Kazakh mining client and "screw" it for legal fees, lawyers for Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. told a judge Wednesday. Former Dechert partner Neil Gerrard's testimony at trial should be disregarded after he acknowledged acting against his client's interests, Nathan Pillow QC of Essex Court Chambers, counsel for ENRC, said during closing submissions of the High Court trial. Pillow said Gerrard misled the court about his efforts to assist Cary Depel, ENRC's former head of compliance, with reporting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS