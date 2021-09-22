Dechert Admits To 'Significant Omission' Over ENRC Texts

By Richard Crump (September 22, 2021, 5:32 PM BST) -- Dechert LLP's failure to disclose former attorney Neil Gerrard's text messages as part of ENRC's lawsuit accusing the white-collar pro of colluding with U.K. prosecutors was "a significant omission," the firm's general counsel said in court documents made public Wednesday. Dechert's international general counsel admitted to the High Court that the firm had wrongly told ENRC that that its former head of white-collar crime did not customarily send text messages while working for the miner. (iStock) James Croock, Dechert's international general counsel, admitted in a July 16 witness statement that the firm had wrongly told Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. that Gerrard...

