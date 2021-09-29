Florida's Zumpano Patricios Opens New Shop In Las Vegas

By Madison Arnold (September 29, 2021, 12:46 PM EDT) -- Florida-based Zumpano Patricios & Popok PLLC announced Tuesday that it has opened its newest law office in Las Vegas, which it sees as a promising market for health-care work. Besides announcing the opening of the small Nevada shop, the firm also unveiled multiple new hires around the country. The firm already has offices in Miami, where its headquarters reside, as well as Chicago, New York City and Salt Lake City. "We don't want to be lawyers to everybody. We want to be for the clients for which we are a good fit. And so that's how we've really sort of moved...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS