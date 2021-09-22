EU Plans Insurance Overhaul To Free Up €120B For Recovery

By Martin Croucher (September 22, 2021, 3:47 PM BST) -- The European Union announced sweeping changes to insurance capital adequacy regulations on Wednesday that it hopes could free up €120 billion ($141 billion) in cash that the sector can reinvest in the bloc's economy. The EU has said the changes would protect policyholders, finance green infrastructure projects and help the bloc recover from the COVID-19 crisis. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) The European Commission said the changes to the Solvency II Directive will ensure that policyholders remain protected while also financing green infrastructure projects and driving the bloc's recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. The proposals, which are still subject to review and approval...

