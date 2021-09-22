Payment Software Co. Spenmo Snags $34M In Series A

By Charlie Innis (September 22, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Spenmo, a cloud payments software startup based in Singapore, said Wednesday it has grabbed $34 million in a fundraise led by Insight Partners, calling the round one of Singapore's largest Series A's. The funding round's investors included Salesforce Ventures, an investment arm of San Francisco-based software giant Salesforce. Salesforce. The round's investors also included Alpha JWC Ventures, Global Founders Capital, Broadhaven Capital Partners, Operator Partners, Commerce Ventures, and Addition, a firm launched by former Tiger Global Management partner Lee Fixel. Spenmo's software aims to help small businesses and middle-market companies in Southeast Asia automatically pay bills, track expenses and close their...

