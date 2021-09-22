Litigation Finance Co. Closes 3rd Fund At $682M

By Sarah Martinson (September 22, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Illinois-based commercial litigation finance company Longford Capital Management LP said Wednesday that it closed its third fund in seven years at $682 million, signaling the continuing growth of the litigation finance industry. The company said that the third fund — dedicated to litigation involving business disputes, antitrust, trade regulations and intellectual property — brings its total assets under management to more than $1.2 billion, making it one of the largest private equity firms in the litigation finance arena. Longford co-founder and managing director Timothy Farrell said in a statement Wednesday that the new funding allows the company to be flexible and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS