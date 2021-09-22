UK Legal Firms Say New AML Law Costs Them Nearly $1.3M
By Steven Lerner (September 22, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Legal firms in the United Kingdom are sounding the alarm about the price tag and effectiveness of a European Union regulation aimed at preventing financial crime, according to new survey data released on Wednesday.
In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.
Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!