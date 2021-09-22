3rd Circ. Judge Smith Stepping Down From Court's Chief Role

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (September 22, 2021, 2:48 PM EDT) -- Third Circuit Chief Judge D. Brooks Smith indicated Wednesday that he'll be stepping down from the federal court's helm in anticipation of his 70th birthday, the age limit for the court's top role. Appointed to the federal bench in 1988 by then-President Ronald Reagan, Judge Smith has served on the federal appeals court since 2002 and as chief judge since 2016 following district court service in the Western District of Pennsylvania. He hinted that while he was stepping down from the chief's role, he's not leaving the court completely just yet. "It's been a real privilege. We'll continue to have fun," he...

