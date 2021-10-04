Embracing ESG: Baker Hughes CLO Talks Sustainability Team

By Regina Jones (October 4, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Environmental, social and corporate governance factors are becoming increasingly important to investors, legislators and regulators. In this Expert Analysis series, in-house counsel share how they are adapting to the evolving ESG landscape. Regina Jones As many companies become more committed to operating in a responsible and sustainable way, they are recognizing climate change — and more broadly, environmental, social and governance concerns — as being of fundamental significance to their business models. At Baker Hughes, we see ESG principles and climate change issues not just as challenges, but as opportunities to enter new markets and expand our low-carbon energy technology portfolio....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS