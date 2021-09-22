USPTO Finalizes Rules Expanding Who Can Take Patent Exam

By Adam Lidgett (September 22, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is going to open up the pool of who is qualified to take the exam that lets people represent inventors before the agency. In a notice published in the Federal Register on Wednesday, the USPTO outlined changes officially being made to the general requirements bulletin for those wishing to practice before the USPTO. The patent bar examination isn't limited to attorneys, but whether an applicant is a scientist, engineer or a lawyer — or some combination thereof — the applicant has to meet one of three criteria categories. Prior to the Wednesday Federal Register notice,...

