Hemp Trade Group Sounds Alarm Over Minn. Court Ruling

By Katryna Perera (September 22, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A hemp trade group has warned that a recent Minnesota appellate decision could devastate the local hemp industry because of its ruling that hemp-derived liquids that contain trace amounts of THC, the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana, are controlled substances. In a decision filed on Sept. 13, Minnesota Court of Appeals Judge Matthew E. Johnson upheld a drug conviction based on evidence of an unspecified amount of THC in vape liquid. The case, Minnesota v. Loveless, resulted from a 2019 drug bust in which Jason Loveless was arrested by state troopers, in part, for possession of a controlled substance. According to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS