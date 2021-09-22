Treasury GC Nominee Takes Heat From Warren Over Recusals

By Jon Hill (September 22, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The Davis Polk partner tapped to be President Joe Biden's top lawyer for the U.S. Treasury Department declined at his confirmation hearing Wednesday to commit to a more extensive recusal from matters involving former clients despite repeated prodding from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. Neil MacBride, who co-heads Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP's white collar defense practice, told Warren during questioning before the Senate Finance Committee that he takes conflicts of interest "extremely seriously" and has already agreed to recuse himself for a time if confirmed as Treasury general counsel. "I am fully committed to the Biden ethics pledge," MacBride said, referring...

