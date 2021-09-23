Senate Panel Advances Slate For Federal Bench, US Attys

By James Arkin (September 23, 2021, 1:10 PM EDT) -- A Senate panel advanced President Joe Biden's picks for the Fourth Circuit and district courts in Virginia and Connecticut on Thursday, with the nominees all receiving unanimous Democratic backing and varying degrees of Republican support. The Senate Judiciary Committee also advanced Biden's nominee for assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Policy and seven U.S. attorney nominees for districts in Maryland, Washington, Indiana, New York and Washington, D.C. The nominations will move next to the full Senate for debate and confirmation votes. The committee voted 14-8 to advance Toby J. Heytens, Biden's nominee for the Fourth Circuit who was until last month...

