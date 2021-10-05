4 Ways Attys Can Stop Depression, Suicide In Legal Industry

By Sarah Martinson (October 5, 2021, 2:55 PM EDT) -- One of the biggest problems for attorneys is depression — nearly 50% of lawyers experience depression at some point in their careers — and left untreated it can lead to suicide, according to presenters at an American Bar Association webinar. During the virtual event Monday, attorneys spoke about their experiences with depression and suicide and shared ways that lawyers can help their colleagues deal with these issues. Chris Ritter, director of the Texas Lawyers' Assistance Program, which helps attorneys cope with substance abuse and mental health issues, said that 80% of people who get treatment for depression and attempted suicide recover,...

