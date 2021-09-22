Pa. Judges Express Doubt Over Law Expanding Mail-In Voting

By Matthew Santoni (September 22, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- An attorney for the state of Pennsylvania ran into persistent questions Wednesday from two Commonwealth Court judges over the constitutionality of a 2019 law that allowed any voters to cast their ballots by mail, as they focused on whether the legislature had the power to expand the vote via a bill or if that had to be done via constitutional amendment. Robert A. Wiygul of Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudlin & Schiller, representing Pennsylvania and its interim secretary of the commonwealth, said the constitution set the floor for who could vote by mail, not the ceiling. But he ran into a couple...

