Alex And Ani Ch. 11 Equitization Plan Confirmed In Del.

By Vince Sullivan (September 22, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 11 plan of jewelry retailer Alex and Ani LLC received approval Wednesday from a Delaware bankruptcy judge, with the retailer's proposal to convert its funded debt to equity in the company being presented on an uncontested basis. During a virtual confirmation hearing, debtor attorney Allyson Smith of Kirkland & Ellis LLP said that the company had been able to achieve consensus among all creditor classes prior to the hearing and that $111 million of secured debt would be converted into 100% of the equity in a reorganized company. Up to $4.5 million in exit financing will also be made...

