Metal Cos. Can't Duck Ex-Counsel's COVID-19 FMLA Claims

By Matthew Santoni (September 23, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A pair of Pittsburgh metals companies can't avoid claims that they should've offered a former in-house attorney time off for coronavirus recovery under the Family and Medical Leave Act instead of firing him, after a Pennsylvania federal magistrate judge denied their bid to dismiss his suit. Former Assistant General Counsel Daniel Burbach Jr. had sufficiently alleged that Arconic Corp. and Howmet Aerospace made him work through days he'd requested off to recover from COVID-19 symptoms, and had failed to offer or grant him up to 12 weeks off under the FMLA, said Chief Magistrate Judge Cynthia Reed Eddy of Pennsylvania's Western...

