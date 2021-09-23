Senate Nods 1st Asian American Woman To DC District Bench

By J. Edward Moreno (September 23, 2021, 12:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed Judge Florence Y. Pan, a former D.C. federal prosecutor who has served on the local D.C. Superior Court since 2009, to the D.C. District Court bench Thursday, making her the first Asian American woman to serve on that court. Judge Pan was confirmed 68-30, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa., voting with Democrats in favor of her confirmation. Former President Barack Obama appointed Judge Pan to the local trial court in the nation's capital in 2009. Before that, she spent nearly 15 years with the federal government, mostly as...

