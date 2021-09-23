Ex-CBD Exec Gets Employer's Counterclaims Axed, For Now

By Sarah Jarvis (September 23, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has granted a former CBD company executive's motion to dismiss counterclaims brought by his former employer, which alleged he deceived the company into hiring him, finding the company's allegations weren't sufficiently specific. Wednesday's order from U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles dismissed two of three counterclaims brought by Premier Beauty and Health LLC against its onetime Chief Operations Officer Aaron Silberman. Judge Gayles gave Premier until Oct. 6 to file amended counterclaims for the axed counts of fraudulent inducement and indemnification. Judge Gayles said Premier, Florencia Hane and Jorge Hane made inconsistent allegations about who made purportedly false statements...

