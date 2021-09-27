Big Firms' Compliance Costs Nearly Doubled Since COVID

By Al Barbarino (September 27, 2021, 10:36 AM EDT) -- Spending on financial crime compliance by the nation's major financial institutions is expected to shoot up to an average of $27.8 million in 2021, nearly double the 2019 figures collected in prepandemic times, according to a new report that surveyed 115 U.S.-based compliance professionals. U.S. firms with $10 billion or more in assets will see an average 36% jump from last year's $20.5 million in financial crime compliance costs per firm, and a roughly 94% jump from the $14.3 million recorded for 2019, the report from LexisNexis Risk Solutions shows. Total financial crime compliance costs in 2021 for all U.S. financial...

