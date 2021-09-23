Minister Vows Overhaul Of Workplace Pension Enrollment

By Martin Croucher (September 23, 2021, 12:58 PM BST) -- The government has confirmed that it plans to broaden the scope of regulations on automatic enrollment in workplace pensions as it seeks to encourage more people to save for retirement. Pensions Minister Guy Opperman said in a written parliamentary question on Tuesday that companies will be required to automatically sign up younger workers and those on lower incomes onto corporate retirement schemes. The proposals come from the recommendations of a review into automatic enrollment published four years ago. Opperman said Tuesday that the changes would be implemented in the "mid-2020s." "We will expand coverage of the successful workplace pension reforms and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS