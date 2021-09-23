FCA Charging Ban Hits Pension Transfer Activity, Study Says

By Martin Croucher (September 23, 2021, 2:34 PM BST) -- The pensions transfer advice market has been hollowed out since a "contingent charging" ban was brought in last year by Britain's financial watchdog, a retirement consultancy has warned. Lane Clark and Peacock LLP said on Wednesday that, in the final three months of 2020, the number of people who went ahead with a pensions transfer after receiving a quotation from an adviser fell to the lowest levels in six years. The drop was recorded after the Financial Conduct Authority introduced a ban in October 2020 on contingent charging — a once-common arrangement in which an advisor typically only charges fees to customers...

