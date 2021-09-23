Banks Demand Gov't Action Amid 30% Fraud Surge

By Irene Madongo (September 23, 2021, 2:49 PM BST) -- A trade association representing U.K. banks and building societies has called for government-coordinated action to address a sharp rise in bank fraud, including enhanced provisions in draft legislation for the Online Safety Bill. UK Finance on Wednesday said its fraud report covering the first half of this year shows that £753.9 million ($1 billion) in total was stolen through fraud, marking a 30% increase compared to the same period in 2020. The trade body also said that so-called authorized push payment fraud losses were £355.3 million, an increase of 71%. This type of fraud, also known as APP, involves tricking a...

