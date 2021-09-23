Trade Repository Fined For Data Breaches Over 2 Years

By Najiyya Budaly (September 23, 2021, 10:37 AM BST) -- Europe's securities watchdog said on Thursday that it has fined London-based trade repository UnaVista Ltd. €238,500 ($280,000) for data failures over two years that breached the bloc's rules for over-the-counter derivatives trading. UnaVista infringed the European Market Infrastructure Regime eight times through data breaches between 2016 and 2018, the European Securities and Markets Authority said. ESMA said it found that the breaches resulted from negligence by the British trade repository. The EU authority said it found that UnaVista, which is approved in the European Union and the U.K., incorrectly processed data, meaning that it failed to ensure that information reported to...

