FCA Signals More Litigation In Bolder Enforcement Push

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 23, 2021, 11:07 AM BST) -- The finance watchdog has said it will take a more interventionist approach to regulation and plans to bring more litigation against finance companies in Britain that fail to comply with its rules. FCA boss Nikhil Rathi plans to take a "bolder" approach to supervision and will not be afraid to use its powers in cases of financial crime or money laundering. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, said late on Wednesday that he plans to take a "bolder" approach to supervision, particularly over serious misconduct. The watchdog will not be afraid to use...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS