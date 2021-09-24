UK Says Reselling Supply Chain Loans Is Not A Systemic Risk

By Najiyya Budaly (September 24, 2021, 12:02 AM BST) -- Britain's financial authorities said Friday they will not supervise the resale of pools of supply chain finance loans, such as those repackaged by Greensill Capital, under the country's Securitization Regulation as the process does not present a systemic risk. HM Treasury and the Financial Conduct Authority said in letters published Friday that they will not revise the definition of securitization to include the onward sale of a pool of supply chain loans. Securitization is the market behind the financing generated from packaging and reselling groups of illiquid securities, such as mortgages. The EU's Securitization Regulation, which came into force in the...

