Wilson Sonsini To Reopen Offices In February 2022

By Emily Lever (September 23, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC has become the latest BigLaw firm to delay its reopening multiple times amid the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant, pushing back a return to its U.S. offices to February 2022, the firm confirmed Thursday. Neither support staff nor attorneys at Wilson Sonsini will have to commute into work until Feb. 1 of next year, although they will be permitted to do so if client demands require it. The move is a break from the majority of BigLaw firms, many of which have inched back their planned reopening dates from Labor Day to late September and...

